Marks Wealth LLC Has $10.09 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Marks Wealth LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $10,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 101,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 27,305 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 311,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 114,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.71. 1,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,741. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.