EOS Price Reaches $4.55 on Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $4.55 or 0.00009881 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $4.35 billion and $1.21 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,031,991,111 coins and its circulating supply is 955,907,366 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

