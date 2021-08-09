Dash (DASH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $310.93 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, Dash has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and approximately $310.93 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be bought for $171.64 or 0.00372433 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003182 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00012812 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $509.33 or 0.01105187 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000189 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,272,835 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

