HeroNode Hits Market Cap of $245,081.58 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $245,081.58 and $31.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeroNode coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HeroNode alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00053467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.58 or 0.00832327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00107300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00040204 BTC.

HeroNode Coin Profile

HER is a coin. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.