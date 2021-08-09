PegNet Achieves Market Capitalization of $297,436.97 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 9th. One PegNet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PegNet has a market cap of $297,436.97 and approximately $725.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PegNet has traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00045874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00143833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00147271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,910.91 or 0.99622109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.06 or 0.00774793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

