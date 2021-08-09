Triumph Capital Management Makes New $648,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.22. 73,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,658,868. The company has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

