Triumph Capital Management Takes $1.76 Million Position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Triumph Capital Management owned about 2.26% of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LOUP traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $52.20. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,222. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $64.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.83.

