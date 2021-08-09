Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DREUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

DREUF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.33. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

