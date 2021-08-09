Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Desjardins cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.01.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

NASDAQ CGC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.80. 132,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,807,784. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.08.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 64,319 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 181,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 12.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.