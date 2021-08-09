Analysts Set Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Target Price at GBX 3,580

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,580 ($46.77).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

LON AAL traded up GBX 25.50 ($0.33) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,313 ($43.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,002. The company has a market cap of £45.16 billion and a PE ratio of 8.44. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,032.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $2.51 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 226 shares of company stock worth $644,833.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

