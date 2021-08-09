Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Argus upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $166.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.69. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.59 and a 52-week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

