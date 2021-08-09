Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $555,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% during the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,039,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total value of $28,908,066.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,237,674,427.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 718,419 shares of company stock valued at $273,342,263. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $372.00. 20,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,646. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.16.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

