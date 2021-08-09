salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Raised by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 2.1% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after acquiring an additional 179,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after buying an additional 460,821 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after buying an additional 223,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,987,033,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

NYSE CRM opened at $251.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $232.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $191.72 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total value of $4,978,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 498,581 shares of company stock valued at $121,096,529 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

