Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 87.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on REPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Replimune Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.01. 4,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 33.25, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $153,502.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 878,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,940,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,128 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at $23,711,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,681,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at $14,078,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after buying an additional 452,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 9,787.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after buying an additional 369,689 shares in the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

