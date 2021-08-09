Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KSS. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.62. 76,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532,310. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 447,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 39,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,445,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

