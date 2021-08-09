Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Down 5.9% After Insider Selling

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $153.58 and last traded at $157.39. 80,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,864,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.31.

Specifically, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $2,637,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $3,021,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 801,101 shares of company stock valued at $97,623,325. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -62.90 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.19.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.