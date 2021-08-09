Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Barclays

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on OEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of OEC traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.21. 1,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,198. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $400.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 73,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,484,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.4% during the first quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,810,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.2% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 167,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 60.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,836,000 after purchasing an additional 627,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

