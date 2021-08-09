United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2,104.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 59,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 164,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 48,694 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $33.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,879. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.26.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

