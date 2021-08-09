Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,503 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 16,562,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $924,661,000 after acquiring an additional 905,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.86. 308,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,407,957. The firm has a market cap of $240.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

