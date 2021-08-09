Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.770-$2.820 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91. Vontier has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.53.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.