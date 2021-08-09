Neo (NEO) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.29 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, Neo has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $46.69 or 0.00101502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a total market capitalization of $3.29 billion and $448.30 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001783 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00045613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00053330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00143514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Neo

Neo is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.