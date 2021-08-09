BoringDAO Market Cap Tops $36.77 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded up 112.3% against the US dollar. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $331.68 or 0.00721068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $36.77 million and approximately $7,042.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00053330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.62 or 0.00831809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00107199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00040095 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,863 coins. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

