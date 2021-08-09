Airbloc (ABL) Trading Up 17.1% This Week

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. One Airbloc coin can currently be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Airbloc has a total market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $10,992.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00053330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.62 or 0.00831809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00107199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00040095 BTC.

Airbloc (ABL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

