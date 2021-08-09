Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE:GOOS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.57. 33,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,754. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 101.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 86.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

