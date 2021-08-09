Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $338.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BURL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

BURL traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,745. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 79.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.99. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $175.89 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.76) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

