Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $16.52 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.8% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.32. 93,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,164,627. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,151 shares of company stock valued at $10,096,036. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

