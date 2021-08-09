Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.21.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $212.52. The company had a trading volume of 15,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,735. The stock has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $213.94.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

