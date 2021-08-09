Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

VOO stock opened at $406.60 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $407.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $395.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

