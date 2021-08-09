Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Trading Down 5.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) dropped 5.3% on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $273.99 and last traded at $275.46. Approximately 11,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,000,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.82.

The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after acquiring an additional 78,725 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,006,000 after acquiring an additional 110,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.61.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (NYSE:APD)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.