20,000 Shares in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Purchased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Olin in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

In other news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $3,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 24,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $1,133,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,665.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,850 shares of company stock worth $5,772,504. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,141. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.36. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.09.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.