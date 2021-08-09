United Asset Strategies Inc. Cuts Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises 1.4% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $10,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 151.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,060,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,191.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 673.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,823 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,062,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,985,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

PAVE traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,210 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.