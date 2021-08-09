United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 4,649 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth $526,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 909,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,208,000 after acquiring an additional 208,251 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 148,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 67,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

WMG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.37. 5,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,151. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently -73.85%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

