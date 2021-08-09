Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,348,000 after acquiring an additional 784,070 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,684,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after acquiring an additional 566,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,555,000 after buying an additional 361,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4,689.0% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 323,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $538.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $500.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.07 and a 52 week high of $544.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

