IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 345 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 57.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $416.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,177. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $397.23. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.18 and a one year high of $417.32.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

