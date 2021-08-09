PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.270-$2.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE PNM traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $47.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,651. PNM Resources has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

Separately, Williams Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.20.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

