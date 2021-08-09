Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Invests $977,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,089,704,000 after acquiring an additional 973,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,587,000 after acquiring an additional 703,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,289,000 after acquiring an additional 522,528 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,679,000 after acquiring an additional 884,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.84. 124,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,326,354. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $347.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $7,151,524.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,415 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.94.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.