inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.210-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.50 million-$21.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.28 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $129.39 million, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.12. inTEST has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. inTEST had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded inTEST from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in inTEST stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 114.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of inTEST worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

