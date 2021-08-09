Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 917 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 803.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,464. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

