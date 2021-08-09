Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is ($0.06). Southwest Airlines reported earnings per share of ($1.99) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on LUV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.37. The company had a trading volume of 162,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,251,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.96. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,015,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 148,159 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $718,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

