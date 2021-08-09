Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 379,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,475 shares during the quarter. Leggett & Platt makes up 1.1% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $19,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of LEG stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,339.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $282,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,710.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,677 shares of company stock worth $1,225,542 over the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.