$2.11 EPS Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Microchip Technology posted earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $9.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.17.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $47,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.36. 16,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,045. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.80. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $166.67.

Shares of Microchip Technology are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.