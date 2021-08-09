Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,137 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Shattuck Labs worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STTK. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Josiah Hornblower sold 17,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $512,577.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $52,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,688.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,551 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,696 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STTK traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.29. 2,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.25 million and a P/E ratio of -8.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.88. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

