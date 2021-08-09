Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 2.9% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $10,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $60,543,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $114,546,000 after purchasing an additional 30,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,525,000 after acquiring an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.99. 29,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,508. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.21. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 112.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

PXD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.04.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.