36,000 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Purchased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,454,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 55,667 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLUG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.74.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.21. 1,258,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,421,688. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 25.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.