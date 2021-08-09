Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 46,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 18.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 36,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.7% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 56,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.40. 355,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,411,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

