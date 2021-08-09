Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRON. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of CRON stock traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,813. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of C$6.55 and a 1-year high of C$20.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.06.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.