EtherGem Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. EtherGem has a market cap of $303,456.34 and $207.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00053381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.24 or 0.00830575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00107017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00040060 BTC.

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

