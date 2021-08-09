ForTube Market Capitalization Reaches $24.57 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One ForTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $24.57 million and approximately $20.21 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00053381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.24 or 0.00830575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00107017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00040060 BTC.

ForTube Profile

FOR is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

