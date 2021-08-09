PAXEX Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PAXEX has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $8,070.73 and $96.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $484.38 or 0.01055266 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 81.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000096 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

