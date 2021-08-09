Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Gap Down to $13.50

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.50, but opened at $13.06. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 31 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KNSA shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.